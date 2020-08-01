Ondo 2020: Akeredolu denies plan to indict, expose Mimiko to EFCC

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has denied threatening to expose the former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Akeredolu who stated this in a statement issued and signed on his behalf by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, described the statement ascribed to Governor Akeredolu by some elements in the state as not only untrue, puerile and utterly mischievous, but also a calculated attempt to cause disunity between him and his friend.

Ojogo said in the statement that Akeredolu has nothing against the immediate past governor of the state and would prefer to allow posterity to intercede and interpret the roles of men in whatever form.

The statement stated that, “the attention of the Ondo State Government has been drawn to a viral post circulating in a section of the social media.

“The post specifically makes allusion to an imaginary statement ascribed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, wherein he allegedly threatened to expose his friend of over four decades and former governor, Olusegun Rahman Mimiko, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The widely circulated storyline is untrue, puerile and utterly mischievous. It is, in all intents, a cleverly laid path for the two friends to engage in needless mudslinging.

“It is, perhaps, pertinent to state unequivocally that Governor Akeredolu does not desire, not even in the least of anyone’s imagination, to travel such pernicious path typical of those who have taken the route of perfidy for sake of their political ambitions.

“We have since wished them well even in their self-inflicted tears of treachery and betrayal.”

The statement stated further that “clearly too, the former governor, in Governor Akeredolu’s view, is well acquainted with the antecedents of those who have chosen to embrace any straw, including those they had mindlessly plotted against in the past, to keep their waning political comfort zones afloat.

“Nonetheless, while Governor Akeredolu has nothing against his friend and immediate past predecessor, he has chosen to allow posterity to intercede and interpret the roles of men in whatever form.

“In this regard, the friendship of the duo shall remain unaffected by the current political permutations, alignments and realignment, however impotently strange. Governor Akeredolu shall maintain that cordiality even in the face of opportunism.

“It must, however, be noted that Governor Akeredolu remains unperturbed by forces of whatever colouration.

“He is resolute and unwavering in his belief that a more debilitating defeat awaits those who have chosen to travel the route of conspiracy come October 10, 2020.”