Ondo 2020: Akeredolu, candidate to beat, APC insists

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Sunday maintained that its candidate in the forthcoming governorship election, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu remains a candidate to beat in the race.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s spokesperson in the state, Alex Kalejaye.

He said, “The parties betray their intimidation and fears through an orchestrated veil of deception, outright lies and unprovoked attacks on members of the ruling party at the slightest opportunity.

“The toga of performance and integrity on the APC flag bearer cause constant fears, and thus result in cheap blackmail, spurious allegations and needless verbal attacks, all on the account of intimidation.”

Kalejaye specifically accused the main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), of campaigning to write off the achievements of Akeredolu in the state in the last three and half years.

He, however, said, “The major roads rehabilitated or initiated are sources of delight to the people who view Akeredolu as a leader that is passionate about the development of the land, and the wellbeing of the people.

“The parties are equally helpless about the genuine efforts to create employment for the youths through building of infrastructures, industries and agriculture. These have kept many engaged and productive.”

He appealed to the people of the state to vote for Akeredolu again to enable him to consolidate on his achievements to drive the state towards development to ensure speedy implementation of more enduring development projects in his second term.

