Ondo 2020: Akeredolu assures youths of continuous support

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reassured youths in the state of his commitment and support towards programmes and policies aimed at advancing the cause of youths in the state.

Akeredolu who gave this assurance during an interactive session with youths and students in the state pledged to fulfil all his electoral promises and said he could not afford to lie to the electorates on his achievements and the actual situation of things in the state under his administration.

According to Akeredolu, most of the electoral promises by his political opponents to reduce tuition fees in the state-owned tertiary institutions were meant to deceive the people, as most of the promises are not in tandem with reality on ground.

He noted that it would be difficult for the state to operate three state universities successfully without increment of tuition fees but said his administration would remain focus in creating job opportunities for young people through entrepreneurship, skill acquisition and Agriculture.

Akeredolu said more than 20,000 direct jobs through had been created through the various industries operating at the Ore industrial hub.

Akeredolu disclosed that the moribund Oluwa Glass at Igbokoda, in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state would soon come back to life as an investor has paid the first instalment for the resuscitate the company.

According to him, “Very soon, the College of Agriculture will depend less on government funding. They want to focus on cultivating mushroom for export.

“They built universities without getting accreditation for any courses. We had a Medical School without a teaching hospital. I am building two teaching hospitals in Akure and Ondo town. We are turning Ondo state to a medical hub.

“We are earning less and doing much. There was a time we earned big but all the money went down the drain. My concern is to move ahead. We will need the best to manage the three universities.

“When I was sworn in 2017, the first executive bill I sent to the Ondo state House of Assembly was the establishment of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA) to see to the policy of investment promotion, business development and wealth creation in our state.

“Today, through ONDIPA, Ondo has moved from number 34 to number 16 in the ease of doing business in Nigeria. By the grace of Almighty God, the Ore Industrial Park is a creation of ONDIPA under the leadership of Boye Oyewumi,” he said.

Chairman, Youth and Students Mobilization Committee of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Mr. Akinrinsola Odunayo, said there is development in Lagos because of continuity.

“Four years is not enough, we need to come around to help Mr. Governor to consolidate on his current achievements in the State. Lagos State is what it is today because there’s continuity in the state.

“Akeredolu is the man to lead Ondo State to her Cannan Land for he has given us a reason. Ondo State is currently on the path of transformation and renewal. Akeredolu is building us, and he is giving us a reason to be optimistic about what the future brings,” Akinrinsola said.

