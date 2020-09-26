Ondo 2020: Agboola Ajayi remains the best among contenders ― ZLP

The Zenith Labour Party in Ondo State, on Saturday, declared that its governorship candidate in the forthcoming election, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, remained the best among the contenders, saying the party and its leaders are committed to the welfare of the people of the state.

The party stated this in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Felix Olatunde, and it reiterated the commitment of its leaders and members to Ajayi’s candidacy urging the public to disregard any report to the contrary.

He urged the people of the state to disregard such reports concocted and circulated by opposition elements who are in fear of the established popularity of the party and its candidate.

“For the umpteenth time, the Zenith Labour Party wishes to state that our leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, is busy working to rally local and national support for our party, the Zenith Labour Party and our candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi and will not succumb to any pressure, real or imagined to support any other candidate as reported in one of the national dailies of Friday, 25th September 2020,” the statement reads.

“Also, our candidate is busy engaging and debating his plans and programmes with electorates across the state with the single focus of winning the October 10, 2020 election and removing through the ballots the outgoing Akeredolu-led government.

“ZLP has no intention to collapse its structure in favour of any other party or work for any other party.”

Reacting to the report that there was pressure on Mimiko to support the PDP candidate, and said: “We welcome all who may wish to join us to work for the election of Agboola Ajayi as Governor of Ondo State.

“We restate the above as a result of the consistent falsehood being pushed into the media by the PDP and APC in Ondo State to weaken our unity and create doubts in the hearts of the electorates.

“Again, Mimiko is working to rally local and national support for our candidate, who obviously has become the strongest to oust the underperforming government of Rotimi Akeredolu SAN.”

Olatunde said the campaign train of the party will be moving to Ose and Akoko South East Local Governments Areas this Friday, urging “party members and supporters to remain unrelenting in mobilising more supports and canvassing for votes for the AgboolaGboye ticket.”

He also urged them to disregard confusing media reports planted by the desperate opposition.

