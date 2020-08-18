Ondo 2020: 43 de-registered political parties declare support for Akeredolu

The camp of the ruling All Progressives (APC) and its candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, received a major boost as members of the 43 de-registered political parties in Ondo State, declared their supports for the re-election of Akeredolu.

The de-registered under the auspices of Emerging Political Platform (EPP) who collapsed their structures into the APC, promised to deliver over 100,000 votes for APC to ensure Akeredolu’s victory in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Leading the group, Mr Biyi Poroye, said the EPP was the original third force in the state, who have been working to unseat Akeredolu but had to throw their weight behind Akeredolu after accessing other candidates in the race.

According to him, “before resolving to join APC, we the 43 de-registered political parties have taken our time to access other candidates contesting against governor Akeredolu, and after our thorough research, Akeredolu remains the best among them.

“We are orphans, we need a father to father us, and Akeredolu has shown to us that APC remains the best platform that can lead our followers to the promised land.”

Governor Akeredolu, who said he was fulfilled, described the group as an important cell that is needed in the APC, adding that it must not be destroyed.

Appreciating and commending members of the de-registered parties, Akeredolu said he was aware of the potentials of people in the EPP, and assured that the group would be engaged before and during the election.

“We have accepted you wholeheartedly. We are now one in APC. Poroye and his group will be useful to us because we know your capabilities.

“Although EPP has joined APC, the group remains a cell that must not be destroyed. This is an important cell that we need in the APC and there must be a way to maintain this cell,” Akeredolu said.

While receiving the group into the APC fold, the state chairman of the APC, Hon Ade Adetimehin, lauded the decision of EPP to collapse their structure into the APC, while he assured them that they would never regret joining the party.

Adetimehin said: “As at today, Akeredolu remains the only governor in the history of the state, apart from Ajasin, that has attracted industries into the state.

“Apart from Ajasin, our dear state has never had a governor that has the intention to either build or attract industries into the state.

“Akeredolu has followed the path of Ajasin and with this intention, he is reducing the rate of unemployment in the state.”

