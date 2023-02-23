By Modupe George

The chairman/CEO of The Address Homes, Dr Olabisi Onasanya, was conferred with an honourary doctorate (honoris causa) in Finance at the seventh convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on Saturday, 11 February, 2023.

According to a statement made available by his media and public relations manager, Adejuwon Osunnuyi, the conferment was approved by the university senate in recognition of Onasanya’s professional excellence as a banker and accountant and for his exemplary leadership in the country with positive impacts on the lives of many people.

According to the statement, the former Group Managing Director/CEO of First Bank Plc, was decorated by the vice chancellor of FUOYE, Professor Abayomi Fasina; chancellor of the university, HRM. Alhaji Matthew Opaluwa, and other members of the university’s senate.

Other awardees included football legend, Segun Odegbami, and legal luminary, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

Onasanya is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Taxation.

He also served as a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers’ Sub-Committee on Fiscal & Monetary Policies, and of the Presidential Committee on Reduction of Interest Rates.

In his acceptance speech, the honouree expressed gratitude to the vice chancellor of the institution, governing council, the senate, staff and students of the university for finding him deserving of such an exalted honour, promising not to relent in his efforts.

According to the statement, the elated Onasanya, who was accompanied to the event by his wife, Mrs Helen Onasanya, and some of his close friends and associates, announced the donation of one N1 million to the FUOYE’s best-graduating student in Accounting, Oyedele Abibat Adejoke, a 24-year-old lady who bagged first class in Accounting.

The Address Homes chairman also promised to give yearly scholarships to the best students of Accounting and Real Estate Management as a means of giving back to society and encouraging the young ones.





In his remarks, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Abayomi Fasina, said that the institution within the shortest time of creation had carved a niche for itself on international grid of academic excellence.

While congratulating the graduands on their academic feats, Fasina admonished them to positively project the image of the institution.

