Onaiyekan to G100: Unite to give Nigerians credible choice in 2027

The former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has urged opposition parties under the G-100 Coalition to unite ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying a strong opposition is needed to sustain Nigeria’s democratic traditions.

Onaiyekan spoke when leaders of the coalition visited him at his residence on Thursday, October 29.

This was contained in a statement signed by the leader of the G-100, Salihu Moh. Lukman, on behalf of the coalition parties and dated October 30, 2026.

Lukman said the delegation, comprising national chairmen and national secretaries of some political parties, briefed the cardinal on efforts to present a united opposition front and provide Nigerians with a credible alternative in the next general elections.

He said the coalition informed the cardinal that it had concluded work on three major working papers: the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, which outlines the coalition’s principles; the Framework for Opposition Unity, which explains how the coalition intends to operate; and the National Reform Programme, which outlines the policies and priorities of a government emerging from the alliance.

He said coalition leaders were expected to conclude and adopt the documents before holding a second summit on Monday, November 9, 2026, where participating parties would publicly endorse and unveil the papers.

According to the statement, Onaiyekan expressed support for the opposition parties’ efforts to unite, noting that such cooperation was necessary to strengthen democracy.

He welcomed the prospect of Nigerians having “real and credible choices” in the 2027 elections, allowing citizens to determine their future and choose their leaders.

The cardinal also emphasised the importance of “competent, honest and sympathetic leaders” in addressing challenges making decent living conditions difficult for many Nigerians.

The statement said the delegation briefed the cardinal on the coalition’s progress in attracting additional political parties and developing mechanisms to address potential disagreements among members.

It said the coalition remained committed to giving Nigerians “greater faith and capacities in solving our problems with new leadership, new vision and new focus on rebuilding citizens’ welfare, security and trust in leadership.”

The leaders appreciated Onaiyekan’s commitment to justice and compassion and requested his continued prayers for the coalition’s success.

The statement added that coalition leaders would visit other distinguished Nigerians and diplomatic missions in the coming weeks to strengthen support for the alliance.

The coalition includes major opposition presidential aspirants such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Peter Obi and Governor Seyi Makinde, among others.