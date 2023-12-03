A special screening of ‘The Oratory’, a movie highlighting the plight of homeless children produced by the Salesians of Don Bosco of the Catholic Church, will be held on December 12.

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, and the Salesians of Don Bosco are hosting the event at the Grand Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

Directed by Obi Emenloye, ‘The Oratory’ features Enyinna Nwigwe, Rich Lowe Ikenna, Florence Okechukwu, Lawrence Nwali, Andrea Ferrara, David Davidson, Stephen Ogunnote, and Temidayo Akinboro.

It had previously screened in Lagos, Abuja, Rome, Turin, London, and Congo but is returning to the Centre of Excellence for the Yuletide.

Explaining the reason for the special screening, the Organizing Committee Chair, Gbenga Adebija, said, “It is an excellent opportunity to engage with broad-ranging stakeholders and collaboratively identify solutions to the issue of displaced children.”

He added that distinguished personalities from the diplomatic community, corporate Nigeria, the public sector, religious leaders, NGOs and the media will attend the screening.

Movie’s executive producer and a Nigerian priest currently serving as the Rector of the Salesian House of Theology in Maynooth University, the Republic of Ireland, Reverend Father (Dr) Cyril Odia, said earnings from the screening would be used to further the charity work of the Salesians.

He said, “This special screening of The Oratory is to raise awareness on the plight of displaced children and to raise funds for various initiatives by the Salesians of Don Bosco (SDB) to expand the capacity to rescue and rehabilitate more children throughout Nigeria.”

Fr. Odia added about the movie’s reception, “We are delighted by the enthusiastic reception and rave reviews The Oratory has received worldwide, which is a wonderful testament to the world-class quality of the movie and the relevance of its theme”.

Provincial Superior of the Salesians of Don Bosco Nigeria and Niger, Very Rev Fr Jorge Crisafulli affirmed that the Salesian Order remains firmly committed to the philosophy of their founder St. John Bosco in supporting young children to live wholesome and meaningful lives.

“The Oratory movie, therefore, highlights the Salesian’s commitment to sustainable engagement with the youth”, he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE