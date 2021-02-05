On youth activeness in governance 

Long before now, Nigerian youths have been criticised for docility. They have perhaps not been concerned about politics and policies of their governments. Rather, European football leagues have beclouded our minds while the leaders kept on insulting the youth.

Just last month, Stingy Men Association of Nigeria trended with notable youth leaders lending their voices. SMAN was targeted at spins who feed fat on stylish begging on social media.

The campaign against extortion by ladies generated reactions. Regardless of our multiplicity of tribes, one thing that we have in common is social media assembly. At a time that Nigeria is struggling for its future over insecurity, fragile education sector, poverty, tribalism and other critical sectors, it is a moment for us to join hands together to forget all kinds of enmity and focus on youth activeness to develop this nation.

We are on social media having platforms of stingy men and cheerful givers, stingy women, sugar daddies and mommies associations which will not yield good results rather than expose the hidden swanky mindset of younger ones in the social media. Many Nigerian students are at home doing nothing for almost a year now and energy is expended on creating a platform like stingy and cheerful circles. What’s the future of my dear nation?

As strong as social media is, if we use the same power of social media and open platforms that will help us in life, one would imagine how far we will go to achieve a lot. Fellow youths, always think of being good to yourselves and your country. I suggest we use the same energy in the new media to campaign for the end to vices.

Usman Abdullahi Koli, Bauchi.

