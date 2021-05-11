On USA’s refusal to relocate AFRICOM to Nigeria

The refusal of the United States of America to relocate its AFRICOM to Nigeria is like the biggest fear of some Nigerians becoming a reality; many Nigerians were baffled when the United States of America turned down the request made by President Muhammadu Buhari to relocate its Africa command from its current base to Nigeria so as to help us to combat incessant killing and kidnapping of innocent citizens of this nation.

The USA said Nigerian military had proved to be a difficult partner for the US over the years. The United States of America continued to inform the Federal Government that the cost of relocating AFRICOM to Nigeria is huge.

In view of this, I want to plead with the United States of America to rescind its decision by having mercy on the poor masses of Nigeria to relocate its Africa Command Military to Nigeria. There are lots of killings and kidnappings going on in this nation, the only powerful country that can help us at this critical time is the United States of America.

Many Nigerians are insecure, full of anxieties and continually worried about travelling by road from one state to another. Recently, one of the commissioners in Kogi State was killed by the gunmen while travelling by road. This is sad news to us. Helpless Nigerians need the help United States of America at this critical time; it is a fact that many Nigerians view the refusal of the USA to relocate its AFRICOM to Nigeria as a sign of doom. The USA government should forgive any infraction and help the Nigerian government to tackle insecurity. We need peace in Nigeria.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan

