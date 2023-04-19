The victory of Governor Seyi Makinde in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Oyo State is a reflection of people’s love for him based on his record of achievements in the first term that is winding down. We congratulate him.

No doubt, Makinde has raised the bar of governance in the ‘Pacesetter’ state. He actually deserves a second term. His government has a human face. He is humane as a person, and to a large extent, he touched the nooks and crannies of the state in his outgoing tenure.

Prompt and regular payment of salaries to serving and retired workers endeared him to people. Some psychopaths did not see that as an achievement. Well, health is a hidden treasure only the sick can know its value. The workers including the senior citizens had horrible experiences in past administrations.

We enjoin Governor Makinde not to do anything that would make the people of Oyo State regret giving him a second term mandate.

We appeal to the governor to employ teachers to fill the many vacancies in our public basic (primary) schools. Teachers in our public schools are not adequate

And we urge him to employ health personnel in our primary health centres (PHCs). Good enough, he has constructed and/or rehabilitated many of all these PHCs in the 351 wards of the state.

We beseech the governor to further enhance the living standard of the citizens and inhabitants of the state. God, the Celestial Father will continue to guide and guard him

Adelani Olawuyi, Obada/Odooba, Oyo State

