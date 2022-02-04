On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery

Letters
By Tribune Online
On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

Children are precious gifts that comfort the hearts of parents and they deserve to enjoy every stage of their lives: infanthood, childhood and adulthood. But while some people are blessed with children, others are desperately praying to have one. It is not because they are sinful but their time is yet to come. In spite of the importance attached to children, some parents are unconcerned about their children while others have the heart to uplift their lives but do not have the means.

The rising incidences of rape and assaults to young girls and boys living in rich-men’s houses in the name of payable works are unarguably increasing; thereby teenagers’ constitutional freedoms, dignities and privileges are denied, abused and violated.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Parents in Nigeria are professionals in sheer verbal discussions about potentials and talents of their kids not harnessing them whereas Ghana, Ethiopia, Egypt and other African countries have turned similar potentials of theirs into realities. It was hard in the past to see parents that neglect their parental responsibilities, but in this generation, some parents are habitually lazy to the extent that they succumb to pushing their teenage children to houses of rich individuals to do house chores while their age mates are in schools. At times, such teenagers, especially under-aged girls are sexually abused, then threatened of death if they talk about their suffering. So, the cases die down unheard and the abusers continue harassing other girls that fall in their traps without been punished.

Reasonably, poverty is one of the basic factors that necessitate parents to send their teenage children out as house helps. Negligence to parental responsibilities is the second factor forcing teenagers to engage in payable jobs. Also, the ancient tradition of sending male children far away to acquire religious knowledge without provisions like food, money for upkeep, etc make such children do menial jobs

The level of poverty needs to be reduced by opening more avenues of employment or businesses so that jobless parents would have means of income. Relatives that embraced children of their deceased family members should provide them with basic necessities of life and treat them like theirs. When parents send their children to far places for religious knowledge, they should continue sending money to them so that they won’t become beggars or be used for labour.

Mukhtar Garba Kobi

08185113672

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Letters

Prevalence of early marriage in Northern Nigeria

Letters

On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery

Letters

Prevalence of early marriage in Northern Nigeria

Letters

On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More