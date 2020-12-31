On Oyo Govt’s leadership acumen

Leadership acumen is not by age but by the wisdom and understanding to lead in the midst of complexity. The effort of the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde in the academic sector has aptly shown his leadership acumen. Recently, he rescued the International Institute of Journalism, Ibadan campus situated at the NUJ press centre Iyaganku from a land dispute between the institution and a strong politician that would have rendered the institution homeless if not for the intervention of God through him.

The governor settled the matter amicably while the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Ademola Babalola also played a significant role to ensure the recovery of the IIJ property.

The possession of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) was recently taken by the state government after many years of battle between the Oyo and Osun State Government in which the institution and students had encountered retrogression in all ramifications. Engr. Seyi Makinde should be given an award of Justice of Peace as he had simultaneously played the role of leadership to come to the aid of these institutions.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan, Ibadan.

