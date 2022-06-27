On murder of female lawyer in Owerri

The Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Imo State was thrown into mourning following the killing of one of its members, Odera Onumajulu, by kidnappers. The news of the gruesome murder of the female lawyer is a shock to all.

What offence did Odera commit? Nigeria is no longer safe for everybody including lawyers. The kidnappers are giving the government of Nigeria a bigger headache. This is truly a wicked act by heartless people. What kind of country is this? There is continuous killing of innocent people across Nigeria.

The most painful aspect is that no single arrest has been made. The IGP must not let this slide like other cases. The time to stop this needless waste of lives is now.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State should beef up security around lawyers in Imo state. NBA should take action and it is time the association works on ensuring these kidnappers face prosecution.

My condolences to the family members of Odera and her colleagues and I pray to Allah to give them the fortitude to bear any grief that this loss has caused them.

Barrister AbdulMumin Jimoh,

Ibadan.

