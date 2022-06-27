On murder of female lawyer in Owerri

Letters
By
lawyer Owo terror attack: ISWAP, Tobacco the silent killer, Delegates and Utopian visions, Why regular milk consumption, Aso Rock The pressing need, The pressing need Saying no Criminalising ransom, president Sex education and parental, Paradox of war, Only the living , Making social media profitable , Between the Federal Government Youths and psychology ,. Is the government confused? , Involving youths Is the land use, Breaking biases women face, Breaking biases women face in the workplace, Fuel scarcity: Nigerians Need to restructure Kannywood, Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress, It’s easy to get, On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Commending NIRSAL’s interventions, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

The Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Imo State was thrown into mourning following the killing of one of its members, Odera Onumajulu, by kidnappers. The news of the gruesome murder of the female lawyer is a shock to all.

What offence did Odera commit? Nigeria is no longer safe for everybody including lawyers. The kidnappers are giving the government of Nigeria a bigger headache. This is truly a wicked act by heartless people. What kind of country is this? There is continuous killing of innocent people across Nigeria.

The most painful aspect is that no single arrest has been made. The IGP must not let this slide like other cases. The time to stop this needless waste of lives is now.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State should beef up security around lawyers in Imo state. NBA should take action and it is time the association works on ensuring these kidnappers face prosecution.

My condolences to the family members of Odera and her colleagues and I pray to Allah to give them the fortitude to bear any grief that this loss has caused them.

Barrister AbdulMumin  Jimoh,

Ibadan.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More