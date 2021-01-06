On merit in civil service promotion

ACTS of nepotism and tribalism have replaced the policy of dynamism and efficiency to obtain awards and promotion in various organisations and public sectors these days. Gone are the days that civil servants used to intensify their efforts in terms of good service delivery before they could be promoted to the next level.

An act of merit in getting promotion and award has gone extinct in Nigeria in recent times as a result of nepotism and tribalism. The fact remains that the people who got inordinate promotion cannot perform adequately without consulting junior staff members who are qualified for that promotion.

This is absurd to the organogram of any reputable organisation where the people at the top are consulting lower cadre officer before they can perform their responsibilities. As a matter of fact, it can wreak havoc on the progress of such organisation. Normalcy should take place so as to curtail the menace of lackadaisical attitude among qualified workers who are neglected during the time of promotion. It is imperative to put a round peg in a round hole for the smooth running of an organisation and for it to forge ahead. I therefore implore the people in authority at the federal civil service commission and well organised private sectors to do justice to validate an act of merit to take effect before promotion and an award can be given to the workers in any organisation.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan, Ibadan

