On looting of public funds

Public office-holders are meant to be patriotic personalities. They are supposed to be individuals who are of proven of integrity and who have demonstrated transparency in all aspects of their lives.

Those who are in authority should not be sentimental in appointing people into sensitive positions. Records have shown that several public servants, including Accountants General of the Federation, had been accused of sleaze and looting in recent years.

The immediate past Accountant General was suspended in May over allegations of N80 billion fraud, particularly over the operations of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) department.

As a matter of fact, the Federation Account ought to be sacrosanct. This is because the sense that 36 states of the federation depend on it to survive.

In recent times, many retirees have been unable to collect their gratuities as a result of incessant looting of the public till by fraudsters masquerading as civil servants.

Time and again, colossal amounts of money have been looted by those entrusted with managing public funds. The truth of the matter is that the general public is in serious agony these days as a result of the massive looting by public servants. Many infrastructure projects are left undone owing to the lack of funds.

Workers are on strike in various sectors, as the government is unable to meet up with their demands. The people in authority are, therefore, implored to look critically into sensitive offices such as that of the Accountant General of the Federation and ensure that only morally and ethically fit people occupy such positions. They should do this for the sake of the masses and critical sectors of the economy.

Rev Oladimeji Michael Olalekan

Ibadan

