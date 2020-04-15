On Lateef Fagbemi’s N5m to junior lawyers

I give kudos to prominent Ibadan-based lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), as he joined other well-meaning and notable Nigerians to think of the vulnerable by donating the sum of N5 million to junior lawyers based in Ibadan as part of his own contribution to assist them during the stay-at-home following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Prince Fagbemi directed that the said N5 million be distributed to 250 junior lawyers from one to seven years at the bar at the rate of N20, 000 flat each. Junior lawyers are happy at this good gesture from the senior advocate and the gesture has become a source of discussion in the Ibadan legal circle.

Will all young lawyers benefit from this gesture? For me, I believe it will go round and payment of practising fee and branch dues by young lawyers will help the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to ascertain the junior lawyers that are practising in Ibadan.

Prince Fagbemi has been using his hard-earned money to help the children of under privileged schooling in all our tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The lawyers regard him as a father of junior lawyers in Ibadan considering everything he has been doing to support them.

He never wants any private junior lawyer who is under tutelage to suffer at this critical time of staying at home. It is good to always have some people like Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN in the legal profession. In view of this, I want to commend him.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.

08034435211.

