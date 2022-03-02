On IBEDC’s incessant outage, estimated billings in Osun

Letters
By
5G Memo to political parties on youth inclusion, ​Saluting Malami and the courage to stand by Nigeria, ​​Yahaya Bello: A huge revelation for Nigeria, On Kaduna’s four working days system, FG must not pamper renegades,  truck deceits On friends with benefits, Sycophancy odili Lagos Assembly deserves commendation, Change begins with me, more than a political slogan, Shortage of staff in Oyo, flooding Avoiding another ASUU strike, Youths Odo Omi election Rickety vehicles on Nigerian roads, Fiditi Need for parliamentary system of government, On indiscriminate sale of sedatives, Nigeria Oyo Insurgency Nigeria, On Gumi’s poor image

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Osun zone has made it a habit to switch off power supply at whim; this is not good because of its effect on the people. IBEDC should note that it’s giving a lot of people bills that they are not satisfied with because the bills given to them are not commensurate to the power supplied.

It should also note that people are being forced to pay for what they did not use and this is unfair considering the current economic situation in the country.

There are several implications arising from the constant lack of power supply: as the Federal Government is making frantic efforts to improve power supply for citizens, IBEDC, Osun zone is not doing well, consequently making life difficult for its customers.

IBEDC has turned the citizens to beggars because electricity remains the main source of livelihood for a lot of people especially artisans like welders, cold room operators, service providers, printing press, drink sellers and most importantly, the state hospital and teaching hospital where a lot of lives depend on electricity for treatments like surgeries.

Constant interruption of power supply by IBEDC, Osun zone has made it easier for thieves to operate and steal transformers and electrical ware.

This suffering is too much. Nigerians should please prevail on IBEDC, Osun zone to do things right and reduce peoples’ misery.

James Adejumo. Osun State.

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man reveals (2) Secret Fruits That Increased His Small Manhood, Gives Stronger Erections and Stops Premature Ejaculation In 7 Days... CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS.

You might also like
Letters

Are women a threat to politics?

Letters

On menace of ritualists

Letters

Fuel scarcity: Nigerians against Nigerians

Letters

World leaders should call Putin to order

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More