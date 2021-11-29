On fake online investments

Many bank customers in Nigeria are facing trauma as a result of being victims of internet fraudsters using fake online investment schemes to dupe them. These fraudsters are so smart and digitally savvy to deceive even enlightened members of the public.

In most cases, they ask members of the public to invest with their company and get returns on their money with huge profit within days and some Nigerians because of the unbelievable offers and too-good to-be-true turnovers do not ask relevant questions and make background search.

Also, many bank customers have reported the sudden disappearance of their money without initiating the withdrawal and there have been allegations of culpability of bank staff members. The Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to investigate the incessant disappearance of customer’s money.

The EFCC should also go after internet fraudsters using fake online investment platforms to defraud unsuspect members of the public as this is becoming rampant in our society. The bank workers should assist the EFCC to curb internet fraud by reporting anyone whose source of income is not known to them but having millions of naira in their bank account.

We should all be ready to work with the EFCC to fight corruption in Nigeria by sending useful information to the agency. I want to urge Nigerians to stay away from investing their money with any online investment that is illegitimate.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

