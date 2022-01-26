On drug abuse by Nigerian youths

The current health situation of Nigerian youths due to drug use and abuse is disheartening and worrisome; many have turned prescription drugs into food just to get high. They mix medications like cough syrup with tramadol, diazepam, cocaine and diverse kinds of chemicals.

A report from United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide in the last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders. The 2018 National Drug Use Survey revealed that in Nigeria, there are around 14.3 million drug users and close to three million suffered from a drug use disorder.

According to the latest global estimates, about 5.5 per cent of the population aged between 15 and 64 years have used drugs at least once in the past year, while 36.3 million people, or 13 per cent of the total number of persons who use drugs, suffer from drug use disorders. In Nigeria, with 14.4 per cent of the drug use prevalence is significantly higher than the global average.

In our local community, some housewives take syrup to sleep because their husbands do not give the attention or peace; they get addicted and move to hard drugs. I commend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) under the leadership of General Muhammad Buba Marwa (Retd) for the commitment to ensuring the war against drug use and abuse is taken to every corner of the country.

I to urge NDLEA and relevant authorities to take necessary action against those found guilty of supplying drugs in the country. Also, parents should always put efforts in ensuring that their children do not mix with the wrong crowd.

Yunusa Usman Chindo,

Bauchi.