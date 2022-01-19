On Boko Haram insurgency, all options are open ― NIIA DG

The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae has said that all options are open for exploration on the issue of Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

The DG said this in response to a question asked by The Director, Nust Institute of Policy Studies, Pakistan, Brigadier Amir Yaqub (Retired) if there is an option for engaging Boko Haram to say peace talks? during a Roundtable Discussion On Pakistan-Nigeria Relations: Avenues of Cooperation, held yesterday in Lagos

Professor Eghosae stated that keeping the options open is very important as the direction of the results might not be pre-determined.

The DG likened Boko Haram to a runaway inflation movement, which is in retreat but has been degraded in many areas even though looking for ways to adapt and sustain its life like a virus.

Speaking on the dynamism, The Former Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University noted that the government has been very inclusive in its approach to dealing with Boko Haram.

He explained that the government is exploring both kinetic and non-kinetic interventions as the kinetic operations which mostly involved the military and security forces would perform optimally at the battlefield.

The DG, however, said that there is a need to address the issue that has provoked acts of terrorism and banditry that becomes a question of security.

Eghosa, on the issue of Boko Haram, explained that there is the issue of social infrastructure about the human development, and access to safety nets.

He further explained that Nigeria has had the degrading of social infrastructure and safety nets.

“All options are opened because there is no telling what the dynamics might produce the next day.

“We know the Boko Haram has been like a runaway inflation movement. Boko Haram is in retreat. Boko Haram has been degraded in many areas. Boko Haram is like a virus looking for ways to adapt and sustain its own life.

“Now, what has changed is that the government has been very inclusive in its approach to dealing with Boko Haram.

“Nigerians like to summarize it all by saying kinetic and non-kinetic interventions. What has become is that the kinetic operations which mostly involved the military and security forces would do so well on the battlefield.

“But, we must also address the issue that has provoked acts of terrorism and banditry that becomes a question of security.

“For Boko haram, there is the issue of social infrastructure about the human development, and access to safety nets.

“Over the years in our country, we have had the degrading of social infrastructure and our safety nets.

“There is research that suggests for instance that the more out-of-school children you have, the more prone you are to disruptions because if you have out-of-school populations that are huge, they serve as reserved army and foot soldiers for any kind of uprising,” he said.

The dignitaries in attendance were the former Director-General of the institute, Professor Bola Akinterinwa; Professor Adele Jinadu and Ambassador Olusegun Akinsanya.