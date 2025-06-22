OMT makes history, welcomes West Africa’s first LNG-powered container ship

In a historic development for Nigeria’s maritime sector, the Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) at the weekend received the Kota Oasis, a Singaporean-flagged, LNG-powered container ship — the first of its kind to dock in West Africa.

The environmentally friendly vessel, owned and operated by Pacific International Lines (PIL), represents a significant stride in sustainable shipping.

The arrival of Kota Oasis underscores OMT’s commitment to green port operations and reinforces its role as a leading hub for containerized trade in Nigeria.

At 260 meters in length, the Kota Oasis boasts a Gross Registered Tonnage of 78,501 and a capacity of 8,350 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

The ship, which berthed at OMT at 10:00 hrs, features dual-fuel technology capable of running on both LNG and diesel. It also incorporates advanced exhaust gas recycling systems to significantly reduce methane emissions, alongside other features that enhance fuel efficiency and environmental safety.

Speaking during a reception for the ship and its crew, Mr. Nicolo Scannavini, Managing Director of OMT, described the vessel’s arrival as transformative.

“This vessel will be a game changer for trade connectivity between Asia and Nigeria,” Scannavini said. “It’s not only an engineering marvel, but also a testament to the shift toward cleaner, greener shipping solutions. We’re proud to host the Kota Oasis and look forward to more technologically advanced vessels calling at OMT.”

He noted that OMT currently services two major global shipping lines — PIL and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) — and remains open to welcoming more international and national partners.

Scannavini also praised the collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and its Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, for enabling the smooth and successful berthing of the ship.

Also in attendance, Mr. Dhruv Kohli, Head of Operations, Logistics, and Procurement for PIL’s Regional Office, emphasized PIL’s long-term commitment to the Nigerian market.

“This vessel is part of a larger fleet upgrade aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” Kohli stated. “We’re proud to bring one of the most advanced ships in the world to Nigeria, a country that plays a vital role in our South West Africa Service rotation.”

Kohli highlighted the Kota Oasis’s dual-fuel capabilities, 40,000-horsepower engine, and its role in enhancing direct trade routes from Nigeria to Asia — including transshipment to Singapore and direct service to China.

“Onne is a critical port for us,” he added. “This deployment supports faster delivery times and sustainable logistics operations, strengthening our commitment to Nigeria’s economy and environment.”

Representing the Onne Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Deputy Comptroller John Ejeh reaffirmed the Service’s support for trade facilitation and ease of doing business.

“We’ve always supported OMT, PIL, and other key stakeholders. We remain committed to providing the assistance needed to ensure successful operations at the port,” Ejeh said.

Officials from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and others also commended OMT and PIL for this landmark achievement, pledging continued institutional support to advance maritime innovation and efficiency.

