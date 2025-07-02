OMT commissions solar-powered water project, reaffirms commitment to host communities

IN a significant boost to community development, Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) has commissioned a new solar-powered water supply project in Ogu, its host community in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The project, comprising four solar-powered water systems each with a 4,000-litre capacity, marked a continuation of OMT’s ongoing efforts to improve access to clean water under its Safe Water Scheme launched in 2023.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, OMT’s Managing Director, Mr. Nicolo Scannavini, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its dedication to enhancing the quality of life in its host communities.

“Today, we are proud to commission another phase of our Safe Water Scheme — four solar-powered water supply systems strategically located across the community,” Scannavini stated. “This follows the initial installation of three similar systems in 2023. These initiatives are designed to combat water scarcity and promote a culture of safe, clean water in Ogu.”

Scannavini acknowledged that two of the previously installed systems require refurbishment and assured the community that they would be restored promptly to full functionality. He also praised the contributions of the Ogu community to OMT’s workforce, noting that one of the company’s top cargo-handling managers hails from Ogu.

In appreciation of the project, Chief Lawrence Inuma, Secretary of the Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs, expressed gratitude on behalf of the community. He lauded OMT for its consistent social interventions.

