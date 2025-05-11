Omotola to young ladies: Leave social media glamour, start building your lives

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has taken a step away from glitz and glam to address a topic that often goes unspoken—emotional detachment and the pressure to conform.

The veteran actress shared a deeply personal insight, triggered by a post she read about a young girl who admitted to feeling adrift. This wasn’t just a reaction—it became a moment of reckoning that led the mother of four to speak directly to young women struggling with expectations and self-worth.

According to Omotola, the belief that everyone must bloom within a fixed time frame is a myth created by family structures, cultural norms, and societal pressure. She challenged this notion, stressing that not fitting the mold is not a flaw but a sign of uniqueness.

“Different doesn’t mean damaged,” she emphasised, pointing out how easy it is for women to mistake their individuality for inadequacy. In her words, standing out should be celebrated, not suppressed.

Rather than urging young women to perform or compete, Omotola encouraged inward growth. She spoke about the importance of cultivating internal peace, taking deliberate actions that align with one’s values, and disconnecting from the digital noise that often fuels anxiety and comparison.

The actress admitted that she herself frequently takes breaks from social media, not out of rejection but self-preservation. “Turn it off sometimes,” she advised, describing the act as a powerful step toward reclaiming one’s mental space.

Omotola shared her spiritual compass as she invited young women to consider building a relationship with Jesus, not as a religious directive but as a source of hope and stability that has worked for her.

“You may not feel it yet, but your best is ahead,” she reassured.

