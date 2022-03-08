Omo Eko Pataki tasks Sanwo-Olu on solutions to traffic hiccup in Lagos

Prominent Lagos indigenes under the aegis of Omo Eko Pataki have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the need for well contemplated alternative routes of transportation that will combine modern railroad systems, the charted pathways of the Lagoon, the dreamed 4th Mainland Bridge, and the long-abandoned Atlantic Superhighway to address the transportation challenges facing commuters in the state.

The group of indigenes led by Chief Olabode George made this call in a statement titled: “Sanwoolu’s Greek Gift,” and signed by its Secretary-General, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, copy of which was available to newsmen, saying such approach would serve the state better and not the White and Blue Taxis Lagride which Governor Sanwo-Olu recently launched with 500 vehicles to serve as taxis on state roads.

This was just as the group described the Lagride as a wasteful, ill-thought-out, hurriedly composed project that would not add any value to the transportation challenges of commuters in Lagos.

According to Omo Eko Pataki, Lagos does not need more vehicles on its already cluttered roads, and described Lagride as a “masked political gerrymandering, a half-witted partisan move shrouded in personal gains and selfish motivations.”

“Lagos does not need more vehicles on our already cluttered roads. What Lagos needs as a widening megalopolis is well contemplated alternative routes of transportation that will combine modern railroad systems, the charted pathways of the Lagoon; short, interlocking bridges linking the new burgeoning towns and cities, the 4th Mainland Bridge which is now more of a mirage, and the long-abandoned Atlantic Superhighway that is supposed to traverse the gateway of the Lekki peninsula down to the reaches of Port Harcourt,” the indigenous Lagosians said.

They insisted this was the way out and should be the focus of attention of the Sanwo-Olu administration in addressing the transportation challenges facing the state, and not the Lagride approach, which it further described as “an untidy Greek gift meant for a narrow, crude electioneering purpose.”

