Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has directed his legal team to immediately challenge the judgment of the High Court in the Court of Appeal, Warri, which sacked him as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 election.

Describing the judgment as deeply disappointing, Omo-Agege said he was determined to pursue an appeal.

“While we respect the court, we strongly disagree with its decision. We believe that some of the findings do not reflect the documentary evidence presented before the court,” he said.

The judgment, delivered on Tuesday, followed a suit filed by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete challenging the nomination of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, as the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District.

A statement by the media adviser to the former Deputy Senate President, Mr Sunny Areh, on Tuesday disclosed that one of the principal grounds on which the court nullified the nomination was its finding that Senator Omo-Agege’s name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at least 21 days before the party’s primaries.

According to the statement, that finding was difficult to reconcile with the evidence presented before the court, adding that both the NDC and INEC produced documents showing that Senator Omo-Agege’s name was in the membership register submitted by the party.

“There was only one register. The NDC did not submit two different registers or maintain competing membership records for the same primary election. Senator Omo-Agege’s name appeared in the register submitted to INEC.

“Indeed, INEC acknowledged receipt of the register and issued Certified True Copies (CTCs) of that same document, bearing Senator Omo-Agege’s name, to several persons.

“The question that the Court of Appeal will be asked to examine is straightforward: if the register was before the trial court, and both the party and INEC presented evidence confirming that Senator Omo-Agege’s name appeared in it, what was the basis for the court’s contrary finding? This is a fundamental issue that deserves careful judicial scrutiny.

“There is also the question of the plaintiff’s locus standi to institute the action. The evidence before the court was that Prof. Akpodiete did not obtain the nomination forms required to participate in the party’s primaries. He was also not cleared by the party to contest, and his name did not appear among the participants listed in INEC’s official monitoring report on the primaries exercise.

“These circumstances raise serious questions about whether he established the legal standing required to challenge the outcome of a primary in which he did not participate. The issue is not whether a person can approach the courts for redress, but whether the plaintiff in this particular case demonstrated a sufficient legal interest to bring the action. We believe this issue warrants proper consideration on appeal.”

Omo-Agege further said it was significant that the plaintiff did not ask the court to declare him the winner of the primary or award him the NDC ticket.

According to him, the plaintiff instead sought to invalidate the party’s nomination without seeking the ticket for himself, adding that the implications of that position, including the legal interest behind the action, deserved close examination.

“Another relevant development concerns attempts reportedly made before the judgment to persuade INEC to remove Senator Omo-Agege’s name from its final list of candidates.

“The Commission declined to do so, having confirmed that his name appeared in the membership register submitted by the NDC. INEC’s issuance of Certified True Copies of that register, containing his name, further underscores the importance of the documentary record in this dispute.

“These are official records, not political assertions. They formed part of the documentary evidence surrounding the case and must be examined in their proper context.”

The statement noted that Senator Omo-Agege had always maintained respect for the judiciary, stressing that such respect did not require him to agree with every decision, particularly one he believed was inconsistent with the evidence and the applicable law.

It stated that the right of appeal was an essential part of the judicial system and that “exercising that right is neither an attack on the court nor a rejection of the rule of law.

“Our commitment to the NDC and the people of Delta Central remains firm. Senator Omo-Agege will not abandon the democratic process because of a judgment he believes to be wrong. He will defend his rights through the courts and remain committed to the people whose support has brought him this far,” the statement added.