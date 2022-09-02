Omo-Agege lauds Buhari over pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has thrown his weight behind the pipeline security surveillance contract awarded to Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The Obarisi of Urhoboland, in a statement signed by his executive assistant, Aruviere Martin Egharhevwa, and made available to journalists on Friday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he’s in full support of the contract awarded to the former militant.

He craved understanding from Niger Deltans and Nigerians in general, for the successful implementation of the contract to engender peace and progress in the region.

“Senator Omo-Agege sincerely thanks the Federal Government of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and commends the management of NNPCL ably led by Mr Mele Kyari for this well-advised, non-discriminatory, merit-based and strategic decision.

“It is a thoughtful decision that holds the promise of impacting positively on constant efforts by the Federal Government to curtail avoidable disruptions in our crude oil production and improve our national economy, security and stability.

“The Obarisi of Urhoboland notes that High Chief Ekpemupolo is an extraordinary Niger Delta patriot whose passion for proper development of the Niger Delta region is unblemished, though sometimes misunderstood.

“The reality is that Tompolo’s commitment to the betterment and modern development of the Niger Delta, especially its oil-bearing communities, is beyond question and etched in so many hearts and minds in the region.

“High Chief Ekpemupolo is a man of uncommon sense of integrity.

“In 2007 when President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory held a meeting with virtually all prominent leaders of groups that challenged the Federal Government to take decisive steps to address and reverse pervasive environmental degradation arising from years of reckless petroleum exploitation by multinational corporations operating in the Niger Delta, High Chief Ekpemupolo stood out as a brilliantly shining star and worthy, selfless ambassador of the entire region when, shunning plea for personal benefits like many, he calmly and convincing said, ‘Mr. President, I don’t need anything for myself. Just develop the Niger Delta. That is my only interest. My people are suffering. Develop the Niger Delta.’

“This has made a lasting impression on many about the genuineness of his cause on behalf of our people.

“So, the Deputy President of the Senate is convinced that by objectively choosing a company where Tompolo has stakes through an organised bidding process to add value to responsible and peaceful oil exploration in the region, the Federal Government and NNPCL acted with excellent wisdom.

“Some may disagree and it is their right to do so, and it is duly respected. However, Senator Omo-Agege sincerely appeals for the understanding of all,” the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, noted.

