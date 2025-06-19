Omo-Agege felicitates Oborevwori at 62

The Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has extended warm birthday felicitations to the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

In a goodwill message personally signed, Omo-Agege conveyed his “warmest birthday wishes to my brother”, expressing hopes that the occasion would herald “the beginning of an exciting new chapter, filled with endless opportunities for growth, progress, and transformative change in Delta State”.

The full text of the message reads:

“On this joyous occasion, my esteemed family, political associates, and I join your loved ones and well-wishers in celebrating the wonderful gift of another year in your life.

“We pray that your birthday is filled with joy, and that the coming year brings you renewed strength, divine wisdom, good health, and lasting happiness. May God be your guide, protector, and source of blessings and inspiration in all your endeavours.

“Your remarkable journey from a Member of the Delta State House of Assembly to Speaker, and now Governor, stands as a testament to your unwavering commitment to public service. I hope that divine guidance and inspiration continue to illuminate your path as you lead our great state, empowering you to take decisions that foster prosperity and progress for Delta.

“As you celebrate this special occasion, may you reflect on your journey thus far and look forward to the promising opportunities that lie ahead for both you and our beloved state. May this birthday usher in a chapter defined by growth, unity, and transformative leadership—true to the ideals and values of the APC, and driven by a collaborative spirit that uplifts our party and the people you serve.

“It is truly a pleasure to wish you a happy birthday. May God grant you many more years filled with prosperity and joy.

“Happy birthday, and many happy returns.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE