Omnibus bill will remove bottlenecks for MSMEs, drive transparency ― Buhari’s aide

The Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, Dr Jumoke Oduwole has stressed that the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022 “Omnibus Bill” passed by the House of Representatives will help remove bottlenecks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

She said the Bill which has been passed by the 9th House of Representatives is an intervention of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) aimed at consolidating and amending outdated legislative provisions.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Oduwole noted that when eventually passed into law, the Bill will bring about the sustainability of business climate reforms through the promotion of transparency and efficiency in government.

According to her, the Omnibus Bill came about through collaborative work by public and private sector stakeholders in the legal community.

To this end, she said hoped for speed passage of the Bill,” by the Senate and its signing into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in order to reap the attendant benefits for the Nigerian economy.

The Federal Executive Council had earlier in March 2022, approved the bill on March 23, 2022, anchored by the PEBEC through a sub-committee led by the Attorney General of the Federation, and implemented by a technical working group with the Federal Ministry of Justice legal drafting team and representatives from leading law and consultancy firms.