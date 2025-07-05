Omisore charges students to become Chartered Accountants

The Chairman of the Ibadan and District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mrs Funmi Omisore, has urged students to pursue the path of becoming Chartered Accountants as part of efforts to shape their professional future.

Omisore, who led the District’s Executive Committee and members of the Students Affairs Committee to the Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Thursday, July 3, 2025, made the call during the institution’s NAPAS Day celebration, which featured an award ceremony and seminar.

Addressing the gathering, the 25th District Chairman outlined the steps required for students to become Professional Accountants, emphasising the numerous benefits of being certified by ICAN.

She also identified common challenges students face on their journey to certification and offered practical guidance on how they can be overcome.

She encouraged students to seek out mentors to support their professional development and urged them to remain disciplined and determined in their career pursuits.

Other ICAN officials present at the event included Mrs Wojuade Christianah, Social and Welfare Secretary; Mr Isola Quadri, Vice Chairman of the Students Affairs Committee; Mr Gbolagade Oke; and Mr Tayo Adegbola.

The event also featured the presentation of ICAN study packs to the Head of the Accountancy Department.

