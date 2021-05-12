Omenana magazine publishes seventh issue

THE Nigerian speculative tri-monthly magazine, Omenana, has recently released its 17th Issue, comprising four stories.

According to the magazine’s website, the 17th issue, which submission theme centred on African Futurism, was published on April 15, 2021 with an editorial by the magazine’s contributing editor, Iquo Diana Abasi.

The four stories that make up the Issue, which can be found in the magazine’s website, omenana.com, are: ‘No Ordinary People’ by Kingsley Alumona; ‘Jimmy Black’ by Sea O. Weah; ‘Green Fingers’ by Vernon R.L. Head; and ‘A Pall of Moondust’ by Nick Wood.

Describing ‘A Pall of Moondust’, by Nick Wood, Diana Abasi said, “A scientist lunar newbie battles with survivor’s guilt, and navigates through pathways of hallucinations and fears the road to recovery on the Moon.”

Describing ‘Jimmy Black’, by Sea O. Weah, Abasi said, “Have you ever had a crush? Would you kill for your high-school crush? Would you be ready to die just to get a kiss from their lips? Find out how a stalker-crush does all these for a crush who is now in law enforcement.”

Describing ‘No Ordinary People’, by Kingsley Alumona, Diana Abasi said, “I have always thought having the ability to read minds is really cool; well, until I learnt that with great power comes great responsibility. Yes, I always loved those famous words by Uncle Ben. Mind readers are no ordinary people. You’ll enjoy the story of this precocious child who gets herself and her parents into more trouble than necessary, until…”

Describing ‘Green Fingers’, by Vernon R.L. Head, DianaAbasi said, “We find out that Green is the colour of blossoming and life, it is the colour of health, but could it also be the colour of an antivirus? Do scroll through and find out.”

“In 2020, we did not have as many issues as we would have wanted to, but we are determined to change that this year and the coming years,” DianaAbasi said. “Funding has been a challenge, and we are looking to have a few collaborations this year. Fingers crossed!”

