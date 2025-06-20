OMC praises Tinubu over national honours

THE Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s recent conferment of national honours on a cross-section of Nigerians, describing the gesture as “a symbol of unity, merit and excellence.”

In a statement, the OMC praised the initiative as a “laudable” one that acknowledges the “invaluable contributions of individuals to the nation’s growth and development.”

The council noted that the President’s recognition extended beyond partisan or social boundaries, including critics, political prisoners and individuals who had previously faced legal challenges.

It said the inclusion reflects “the President’s magnanimous spirit,” adding that “this act of forgiveness and inclusivity is a valuable trait that promotes unity and healing.”

Referencing the President’s Democracy Day address, the OMC emphasised that Tinubu’s leadership underscores the importance of merit-based recognition in national development.

“By extending national honours to individuals from diverse backgrounds, President Tinubu sets a positive precedent for leadership and nation-building.

“This gesture has the potential to foster a sense of belonging and shared citizenship among Nigerians, just as it emphasises patriotism and commitment to national goals and aspirations,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by the council’s Secretary-General, Alhaji Kamal’deen Akintunde, who is also a former National President of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO).