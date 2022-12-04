Oluyole residents commend Akande-Sadipe for matching promises with achievements

Residents of Oluyole Federal Constituency on Sunday, lauded the House of Representatives member, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe for matching her promises with achievements in the three years she had represented them at the National Assembly.

The residents who trooped out in their numbers to show support to the Oluyole Federal representative in Ibadan, said they are happy with her re-election bid, pledging their continued support for her as a tested and trusted representative, who has ensured the progress of Oluyole.

The residents described Akande-Sadipe as a “worthy representative,’’ given her good performance in the past three years.

Akande-Sadipe, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress is seeking re-election as a House Representatives member in the 2023 general election.

A resident, Mr. Akin Adesanya from Orisunmibare community said the Oluyole Federal representative has ensured her impact is felt in all communities within Oluyole Federal Constituency, adding that apart from the different empowerment programmes she has brought to the doorsteps of many, Akande-Sadipe has facilitated the installation of transformers in the over 16 communities within Oluyole.

Recounting her different light-up Oluyole initiatives, another resident, Mrs. Ibiduni Ologuneru said Akande-Sadipe has facilitated installation of 500KVA Transformers in 12 communities including Orisunmibare-Pegba Ward3, Alagba-Olomi Ward7, Adewole Ward10, Unity Estate-Idi-Ayunre Ward5, Arogo Ward1, CRIN Odo-Ona Ward5, Iyaloja Ayegun Ward7.

Other communities that benefitted from her 500KVA transformers are Irepodun Abbey Technical Ward2, Egbeda Atiba Ward3, Kolajo-Agric Ward7, Lafiku Ward1 and Odo-Okun Ward10.

She added that over four communities have equally gotten 300 KVA transformers in Oluyole, courtesy of the Representative.





Expressing confidence in her re-election, the Director-General of Akande-Sadipe’s Campaign in Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Idowu Oyewale, said residents would vote for her because they had seen her good works in the Federal Constituency and communities she represents.

“Oluyole has witnessed an uncommon transformation in the past three years during her tenure as their rep ” he said.