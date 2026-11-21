The Chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, has relieved the Council Secretary, Comrade Tunde Adeniran, of his appointment in what was described as part of a strategic move to reorganise the council’s administrative structure and inject fresh hands into governance.

This development was contained in a statement signed by the chairman and made available to newsmen on Friday, November 20, in Ibadan.

Olatunji said the decision was part of his determination to reposition his administration for improved performance, effective service delivery and stronger grassroots governance, and to enable the present administration to finish its tenure strong.

Adeniran’s removal is coming amid indications that the council chairman is considering further adjustments within his administration to accommodate new appointees and strengthen the machinery of government.

Sources familiar with the development described the anticipated changes as a deliberate effort to bring in fresh perspectives, energy and administrative capacity to advance the administration’s objectives.

According to the chairman, he is determined to ensure that every component of his administration remains responsive to the demands of governance and the expectations of residents.

“The decision is part of efforts to strengthen this administration and ensure that the right people occupy strategic positions to drive the local government’s development agenda,” Olatunji said.

He added that “governance requires continuous evaluation, strategic adjustments and the willingness to bring in fresh hands whenever necessary.”

The statement added: “The restructuring we’re working on will also create opportunities for new individuals to contribute their experience, political understanding and administrative competence to the development of Oluyole Local Government.”

The council boss, however, expressed appreciation to his former aide for his service to the people of Oluyole Local Government while wishing him success in his future endeavors.