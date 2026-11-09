Oluwo marks 11th coronation anniversary with Olodumare Festival, N5m empowerment

………Pledges promotion of Almighty God, Yoruba monotheism

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has reiterated his commitment to promoting Yoruba culture and tradition devoid of violence, declaring that he would not tolerate any cultural or religious practice that encourages violence.

The monarch spoke during the annual celebration of Olodumare, the Supreme God, held in Iwo, Osun State, to celebrate the Almighty as the King of Kings.

The event, which attracted prominent religious leaders, including Christians, Muslims and traditional worshippers, as well as traditional rulers from different domains, featured prayers, praises and expressions of appreciation to God for His supremacy.

Speaking on his advocacy for monotheism and whether the opposition his position had generated bothered him, Oba Akanbi said he remained undisturbed, insisting that his position was guided by the Yoruba concept of one Supreme Being, Olodumare.

He said, “No, never bothered. I am working according to the dictates of Yoruba monotheism, which is Olodumare. You won’t see me speaking any other language here. It is because I am speaking to you on camera and addressing Nigeria that I am speaking Yoruba.”

The monarch also advocated the promotion and development of the Yoruba language, expressing the desire to see it elevated to a level where it could be used to teach scientific and academic subjects, including physics.

According to him, Yoruba culture remains one of the most beautiful in the world but requires necessary modifications, particularly in areas where certain traditional practices encourage violence.

Oba Akanbi explained that his position was not a wholesale rejection of Yoruba traditions, stressing that cultural transformation required patience, sustained advocacy and deliberate efforts.

He cited the masquerade festival as an important aspect of Yoruba cultural heritage, noting that masquerades, which he described as cultural mascots, should be celebrated without intimidation, assault or other forms of violence.

The Oluwo recalled that before his ascension to the throne, the appearance of masquerades in Iwo often created fear among residents, with shop owners shutting their businesses to avoid attacks.

He alleged that some of the excesses associated with such activities included rape, killings and attacks on residents with dangerous weapons.

However, he said his 11 years on the throne had witnessed a reduction in such incidents through consistent campaigns against violence and the promotion of peaceful cultural celebrations.

The monarch disclosed that the Gungun festival organised in Iwo this year was conducted peacefully, adding that although isolated incidents might still occur, his administration was making progress towards eliminating violence from cultural activities.

“We are working to make Yoruba culture and tradition the envy of the world because we have one of the most beautiful cultures,” he said.

Oba Akanbi, who described himself as a culturally oriented king, maintained that violence should have no place in Yoruba culture, tradition, or religion.

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He said the annual Olodumare Festival was inspired by his conviction that he had a divine responsibility to promote the glory of the Almighty God, whom he described as the King of all kings.

The monarch, who is celebrating 11 years on the throne, said he regarded his position as a divine calling to project the supremacy of Olodumare.

He further explained that the name of his palace, Olodumare, reflected his belief in the omnipresence and supremacy of God, arguing that the palace should be recognised as a place dedicated to the Almighty.

On the N5 million empowerment programme unveiled as part of the celebration, the Oluwo said 100 people would benefit from the initiative.

He explained that the beneficiaries would be drawn randomly from different segments of the community, including members of the royal institution, princes, chiefs, Muslims, traditional initiates and ordinary residents.

Each beneficiary, he said, would receive N50,000 as part of efforts to extend the celebration’s benefits to members of the community.