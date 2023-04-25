The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to show kindness and hospitality to members of the Nigerian security outfits.

He stressed that the security personnel work tirelessly to maintain the unity of the country and safeguard the lives and property of its citizens.

Oba Akanbi made the call while hosting a free-feeding party to show appreciation for the efforts of the men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

He expressed his initial intention to cater to only the police, but the collaborative efforts of the two forces prompted him to extend the invitation to the civil defence corps.

According to the monarch, “The free feeding gesture is to identify and appreciate the sacrificial service of the forces to protect human lives and properties in Nigeria. They are heroes. They left their family to protect other people’s families. Many of them were victims of armed robberies and bandits.”

He further urged the authorities to provide more support for the security forces in maintaining internal law and order.

The paramount ruler added, “I’m considering the extension of such gesture to government workers providing essential service. They should be encouraged to do more for humanity. There is no amount of compensation to commensurate the risks at take even when other workers enjoy holidays.”

The security personnel present at the event expressed their gratitude to the Oba for his kind gesture and promised to continue to do their best in ensuring the safety and security of the people.

