Oluwo dismisses impeachment talks, says ‘I will reign for 66 years’

Oluwo Of Iwoland, Ọba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Monday affirmed that anyone conspiring to impeach him is on a futile journey, saying he will reign for 66 years on the throne of his forefathers.

The traditional ruler who made the remark while receiving Governor Gboyega Oyetola who paid him a visit to seek his support for a second term in office in his palace.

He assured the governor of his support and that of his subjects in the next election.

According to him, “We (the Iwo community) want to use this occasion to pray to God to be with Oyetola throughout his political ambition for the second term in office.

“Any Iwo Indigene that wants his or her prayer to be answered should stay where good fortunes are. Anyone who does not want prosperity can go otherwise by not joining the prayer.

“I have not seen a governor that prioritises the welfare of the traditional rulers like Governor Oyetola. He augments the salary that Federal Government is paying to traditional rulers. Many kings will not say it, I cannot pretend that I am not collecting it, he is paying us monthly.

“Iwo is fortunate during the tenure of Oyetola, only a fool will reject such gestures.

“Traditional rulers are the real politicians because they have structures. No politician can garner votes like traditional rulers. I have already established structure in my domain.

“I also have the structure to control the Fulanis and the Bororo in my domain and we are so peaceful. Some people are using a party to fight me, I want to state it categorically that they are fighting you (Oyetola) indirectly. Anyone of them who are in your party should stop.

“Oyetola has done well, we are seeing good roads, the civil servants that are begging around before had stopped because the era of half salary is long gone. He is paying full salary, civil servants are very important, I am not slandering anybody. Let us follow the one who knows the way.

“Please help us with the road around Olupona to Bovas area, the road is terrible. You have done so much on our roads. I know you are faced with a paucity of funds.

“Iwo community cannot betray Governor Oyetola. I assure you that you will win your second term bid, you will come back as governor-elect of this state by God’s grace. Anybody who comes against you shall be put to shame.

“If they pinch you, it will affect me. Especially on the appointment of Seriki of Fulani. Before I made the appointment, I carried SA Security and Commissioner of Police along. I have the structure to control the Fulanis and the Bororo in my domain and we are so peaceful.”

Speaking, Governor Oyetola sought the support of the electorate in the town for his election and promised not to let them down in any way.

The governor who pledged to add more values to the state if re-elected as the governor appreciated the gathering of their cooperation in making his first tenure in office a success.

Oyetola also visited Ayedire and Olaoluwa local governments of the state where he was importantly received by all and sundry who promised to support his ambition for the second term in office.