Oluwatosin David receives the Global Tech Hero Award

The Connected Awards proudly enshrines David as its 228th Certified Global Tech Hero, a distinction reserved for those whose creativity, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the global technology landscape. From shepherding digital solutions in healthcare and finance to nurturing the next generation of designers, David’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of thoughtful design and inclusive mentorship.

Over the past few years, David has built an extraordinary career as both a hands-on product designer and a strategic consultant. As a Product Designer at Digital Focus in Texas, he has led the creation of intuitive, accessible interfaces that streamline complex workflows and enhance user satisfaction across web and mobile platforms. His approach marries rigorous UX research with bold visual innovation, consistently translating intricate user requirements into elegant, scalable solutions that anticipate both present needs and future possibilities. Drawing on his experience as a Digital Strategist at Socialight International and as a Personal Financial Advisor at Bridge Credit Limited, David blends market insights with technical acumen, ensuring that every pixel, interaction, and user journey aligns with broader business objectives while remaining rooted in genuine human empathy.

Yet David’s impact extends far beyond individual projects. As Founder and CEO of IVENCO, he has delivered bespoke design services to businesses around the world, helping startups and established enterprises alike to crystallize their vision and accelerate growth through compelling digital experiences. Under his leadership, IVENCO has become a beacon for emerging talent: David has personally trained more than 300 designers and mentored over 100 professionals, equipping them with the skills, strategic mindset, and industry confidence needed to excel on the global stage. At no cost, he has impacted the lives of more than 200 young creatives, sharing essential strategies that transform early-stage ideas into market-ready products and fostering a culture of open collaboration and lifelong learning.

David’s thought leadership has attracted attention from the region’s most respected publications. As Design Lead at Alpha Training Lab, he implemented user-centred systems that elevated both product quality and team cohesion, guiding more than 50 aspiring designers through real-world challenges and instilling in them a disciplined yet imaginative approach to problem-solving. Earlier, at GEN128 Solutions, he designed functional, high-performance web pages for major clients and provided strategic counsel that reinforced the company’s reputation for delivering product solutions that resonate deeply with end users.

A Certified Management Consultant and Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, David has augmented his practical accomplishments with a suite of professional certifications from Accenture, the International Business Management Institute in Berlin, and the London Graduate School, where he earned the Certified Management Specialist credential with distinction. In 2021, he orchestrated the Product Design Education Initiative in Lagos, bringing together industry experts and student designers for a landmark event that underscored his enduring belief in the power of community engagement to raise standards and spark cross-disciplinary innovation. As a member of ForbesBLK, he continues to convene high-level dialogues with stakeholders, from startup founders to corporate executives, bridging the gap between creative strategy and pragmatic execution.

Reflecting on this latest honour, Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, remarked, “Oluwatosin David exemplifies the transformative spirit of a Global Tech Hero. His ability to merge deep empathy with rigorous design methodology has reshaped how businesses think about their products and their users. As a mentor and a leader, he’s not only built beautiful digital experiences but also empowered an entire generation to believe in the power of design to change lives. His immortalization today is a celebration of a career defined by impact, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to human-centred technology.”

Oluwatosin David’s induction as the 228th Certified Global Tech Hero immortalizes a legacy of passionate advocacy for design excellence and inclusive growth. As he continues to pioneer new approaches, cultivate emerging talent, and elevate the discourse around product design, his work will undoubtedly serve as a beacon, illuminating the path for countless others who aspire to blend creativity, strategy, and compassion in service of a more connected, user-focused world.