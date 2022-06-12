Oluwaseyi Shodunke: Being beautiful will not make you a great Thespian

For fast-rising actress, Oluwaseyiu Shodunke, it is one thing to be a beautiful actress, but it is not enough to take one to heights where skills and character will determine how much one wants to remain relevant in an environment that is as competitive and challenging as the movie industry.

Though, Shodunke says she welcomes the competition with open arms, she would not be caught in the web of placing beauty ahead of character and skills that should guide every rising actor who wants the world to see how much efforts have gone into molding them into what they have become.

With a flourishing beauty, Shodunke is in the spotlight on the movie scene and a delight of many movie producers but she submitted that being beautiful is not enough to keep her on top of her game as she has to constantly reinvent herself and be patient for the big moment to come.

Speaking about her rising career, which began under the tutelage of popular actor and movie producer, MuyiwaAdemola, Shodunke is one woman with interests in acting, modeling and make-up but she seems to be paying more attention to her acting career as this, according to her, “Is something I love to do. It is like burning passion that has refused to die, and I am grateful to have learnt and still learning a lot from my boss, MrAdemola.”

Recalling how her journey into the entertainment scene started with modeling in Ghana in 2012, Shodunke disclosed that she contested for the Face of Zenith and did a couple of commercial adverts for telecommunications companies between 2012 and 2015 and emerged second runner up for Miss Oyo and Osun in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

“I have always wanted to be in front of the camera and show the world that I have what it takes but I didn’t know how to go about it. When I was schooling outside Nigeria, I got into a number of commercial modeling jobs and the engagements opened my eyes to the real world I was trying to get into and it became a real deal for me,” she said.





In 2018, she joined Authentic School of Drama and went through the trainings that prepared her for the life she is currently enjoying as an emerging actress as she made her debut in a movie,Gbarada, a movie produced by Ademola.

“That was one of the most-cherished moments for me in acting because it boosted my confidence and gave my career the face-lift that took my career to new heights. From Gbarada, I featured in Moremi, produced by Joshua Ojo and I was part of another flick produced by MuyiwaAdemola, entitled EbunAgba,” she said.