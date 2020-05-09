Oluwa, a principled, defiant jurist who spoke truth to power ― Olabode George

Former deputy national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said that Justice Isiaka Oluwa, who died at the age of 102, will be sorely missed, describing the late jurist as a principled, unafraid and defiant personality and one who “spoke truth to power with fearless ferocious articulations.”

George said this in his condolence message made available to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday, declaring that an icon and the very symbol of Lagosians “against what my uncle General Tajudeen Olanrewaju called ‘local oppressors,'” had passed on.

“One of our own, a great Lagosian, Justice Isiaka Oluwa has succumbed to the way of all mortals. Our icon is gone. Justice Oluwa the very symbol of Lagosians against what my uncle General Tajudeen Olanrewaju called ‘local oppressors,’ has passed on at the age of 101.

“He was a principled man, unafraid, defiant, stern, bold, indifferent to the tools of animadversion.

“He spoke truth to power with fearless, ferocious articulations. He sought no tinseled limelight or the petty glitter of public appearances. He loved Lagos, the land of his birth. And he lived the truth,” George said.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Atona of Oodua, further described the late jurist as one strong in wit and humour and a nationalist, “sworn in principled morality” and who as an “island of his own” couldn’t be bought by the pettiness of lucre.

Also, an elder statesman, Gbadebo Dallas, said Lagos had lost a great man with the passing of Justice Oluwa, who he said “could not be compromised by any inducements and who faced adversity with bold, engaging fierceness.”

According to Dallass, the late jurist will be sorely missed for “his faithfulness to the truth, for his principled audacity and for his relentless canvass for the righteous path.

“Fair thee well to a great Lagosian, a fearless judge and a gentleman,” he said.