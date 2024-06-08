The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians and NIDC under its President, Olutomi Aregbesola have announced their readiness for the 2024 edition of the yearly parade.

The organisation was founded in 1989 by a group of concerned Nigerians living in the United States of America, to address the needs of the Nigerian community and it prides itself as the foremost Nigerian platform with the largest gathering at a single parade across the USA.

Olutomi Aregbesola explained that “OAN” has been relatively successful since inception. Every year, we ensure that the Nigerian Independence Parade remains as colorful as possible. As a matter of fact, we have the database of attendees pre-pandemic numbering over 100,000 people”.

She also stressed that the parade is usually a spectacle with activities lined up every year which accounts for why foreign nationals want to attend to catch a glimpse of what makes Nigeria special.

Other executive officers of the organization, Vice President Obinna Nwoke, the General Secretary, Yinka Sarayi, the Financial Secretary, Judy Ojo and the Director of Recruitment and Programs Funmi Dike expressed their pleasure at being a part of the organization and also partners in the project plans. They said “whatever it is we have achieved in the past, we are only going to improve on it. We are in talks with some high profile Nigerian artistes that can be at this year’s parade to entertain the audience. We are going all out. Regardless of what the economic challenges are back home in Nigeria, we are always going to be proud ambassadors of our country. We have a lot to unveil this year and we will do so as we get closer to the parade”.

ALSO READ: Why I don’t believe in having girlfriend — Layi Wasabi