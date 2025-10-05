Olusola Badmus unveils M12 Records

The Nigerian music scene is about to witness a new wave of global energy as Olusola Badmus popularly known as Embassy officially brings M12 Records home with a star-studded listening party and label unveiling in Ibadan, Nigeria.

The atmosphere was electrifying and the spotlight firmly fixed on entrepreneur and business mogul Olusola Badmus, founder of M12 Records, as he hosted an exclusive listening party for one of his fast-rising stars, Brainyboy.

The highlight of the evening was the release of Brainyboy’s official debut album, aptly titled “MR Embassy.” Held at the Lighthouse Club in Akobo, Ibadan, the event delivered an unforgettable experience as the crowd was thrilled by Brainyboy’s performance, leaving fans and guests entertained throughout the night.

Speaking about his passion and vision for music, M12 Records boss Olusola Badmus shared:

“For me, music has always been more than sound — it’s culture, it’s emotion, and it’s connection. M12 Records is about giving artists the freedom to create while also providing them the structure to succeed globally.”

Registered in Nigeria, the United States, and the United Kingdom, M12 Records stands out as a global entertainment brand committed to bridging Nigerian creativity with international platforms. The label is fast establishing itself as a force, with a mission to empower artists, expand African music across borders, and drive collaborations with international stars.

The listening party itself became the talk of the town, attracting top media houses, newspapers, blogs, and entertainment outlets eager to capture the moment. Fans and industry stakeholders witnessed an evening that blended fresh sounds, raw talent, and the distinct vibes that M12 Records artistes are known for.

Reaffirming the label’s direction, Olusola Badmus added:

“M12 Records is founded on authenticity and innovation. Our goal is to discover, produce, and showcase world-class talent capable of making a lasting impact on the global entertainment stage. Keep your eyes on M12 Records — this is just the beginning of something big.”

In recognition of his efforts, Olusola Badmus was honored with the award for “Best Grassroots Record Label” by YorubaMovieGist.com. According to the platform, the award celebrates M12 Records’ outstanding contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry and its growing influence at the grassroots level.

With a clear vision, a talented roster, and a commitment to innovation, M12 Records is carving a reputation as the home for bold, original voices in Afrobeats and beyond.