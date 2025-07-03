Oluremi Tinubu donates N1bn to victims of Plateau attack

The first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated the sum of N1 billion to the victims of the recent attacks in Plateau State, with the condition that this will be the last time she will respond to such a situation.

Senator Tinubu, who frowned at the persistent crises in the state, said that her heart bled each time she heard about killings, violence, or bloodshed in any part of the country.

The first lady, who was on a sympathy visit to Plateau State over the recent attacks in some communities, appealed to all stakeholders in Plateau State to find a lasting solution to the incessant killings, especially to protect children and women who do not bear arms and constitute a productive part of society.

“Today, I am here not just to give money, but to appeal to the men of this land to protect us. We women do not fight. Women, do you fight? We do not carry arms. But we are asking you, as men, to protect us, to ensure that our children can live in peace and grow up without fear. What legacy do you want to leave behind?

“I want to stress that this is the last time I will visit Plateau State to give money or aid. My desire is to visit here in the future to enjoy the beauty of Plateau’s tourism. The last time I visited, it was the speaker’s wife who represented me.

“Plateau State is a beautiful land, and I’ve always admired its natural beauty. I remember my first visit when Senator Ayu was Senate President. We stayed in the cold of this beautiful land, and I was telling His Excellency that we had to use heaters. I believe this land is blessed, but God will not be pleased with the bloodshed that has occurred here.

“I have come with a donation of N1 billion for the Renewed Hope Initiative. I do not have vast sums of money, but what I have is meant to bring life, not to pour money into a basket. If I kept money for personal gain, it would only serve to satisfy greed. But my goal is to use the resources I have for good, for the development of this country, not to waste them,” she said.

The First Lady mentioned that the money donated was not government funds but rather sourced personally to raise to help those who are in distress, adding that she will continue to make efforts to improve the standard of living.

She further declared, “I have been praying, especially for those affected by the floods in places like Benue. I have been praying that the rains will nourish the land with food and not destroy it. God has already heard our prayers, and we will visit other places in need of support, like Benue and Niger.”

In his address, Governor Caleb Mutfwang appreciated the first lady for her kind gesture, pledging to do everything possible to restore peace to the state, and vowed to ensure that no kobo is misused from the funds but to meet the needs of the victims of the Plateau attack appropriately.

Mutfwang said his administration is committed to ensuring total peace on the Plateau while describing the intervention as timely.

