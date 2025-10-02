Oluremi Tinubu conferred with ‘Sarauniyar Yaki’ in Gombe

Latest News

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has been conferred with the traditional title of Sarauniyar Yaki, the Queen Warrior of Akko Emirate in Gombe State.

The honour, in recognition of her passion for defending the interests of the weak across the nation, was conferred on her by the Lamido Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, during her two-day working visit to the state.

Acknowledging the recognition, the First Lady pledged to sustain her intervention for the girl child and further enlisted the support of traditional rulers in the state to drive her advocacy.

Her conferment ceremony was witnessed by the State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo

While in the state, the First Lady will perform the national launch of Renewed Hope Initiative Flow With Confidence, a vital menstrual health intervention for school girls.

