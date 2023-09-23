Lagos Transport boss, Musiliu Akinsanya’s dream to become the first king of Oshodi, a commercial nerve centre of Lagos, where he reigns supreme is getting nearer to reality.

The socialite, whose claim to fame is his association with the National Union of Road Transport Workers has earned a title name which has ignited happiness among his teeming admirers.

Akinsanya, popularly known as ‘MC Oluomo’ now answers to the title ‘Gbadewolu 1’, the first indication predicting his royal ambition.

The titled name in Yoruba has a strong interpretation, which is not lost on both the friends and foes of the rich socialite.

