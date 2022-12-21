Oluomo, Wasiu Ayinde, Nollywood stars launch new campaign platform for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya(MC Oluomo), fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1) and Nollywood stars have launched a campaign platform, Connecting Grassroots Initiative (CGI), for the actualisation of the ambition of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu and the re-election of the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The launch, held on Monday in Ikeja, featured the unveiling of dozens of vehicles for easy movement of the campaign train.

Director-General of CGI, Ebun Oloyede, said the team consisting of Nollywood stars had decided to forgo movie locations for now and embark on a campaign for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

“We will be going from one local government to another till the date of the election. None of us will go to locations. Wherever the night meets us is where we will sleep and continue the next day,” Oloyede said.

Tinubu, he said, had done a lot for the movie industry, hence the decision to stand by him.

“This is time to pay back his kind gesture. We are all committed to the actualisation of the Tinubu project,” he added.

Alhaji Akinsanya promised to assist the team with the necessary logistics to achieve its goal.

He announced the donation of 27 vehicles to ease the team’s movement. The vehicles were unveiled by fuji maestro, K1, who announced the donation of N10 million to support the group.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, assured the team of security.

Akinderu-Fatai, who is the Director of the mobilisation for the Sanwo-Olu campaign group, promised to assist the team with members of the Sanwo-Olu campaign group to aid their work.

He listed some of the achievements of the governor and implored the group to build their campaigns on them.

A tax expert with CSDC consulting enterprise solutions, Akinyele Oladeji, commended Akinsanya and the Nollywood stars for coming up with the initiative.

Oladeji told the gathering that the Lagos state government had generated over N1 billion from the parks and garages since its establishment some months ago.

“Tell those who are asking questions that these funds have been put into the construction of roads and building of bridges and those using the roads and bridges are not only commercial bus operators. This is one of the numerous achievements after establishing the Lagos state parks and garages,” he said.





