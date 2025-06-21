Olunloyo concluded that story with a warning that “in a total tragedy, no one would be spared.”

Senator Babafemi Ojudu a journalist and writer, served in the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari as Special Adviser on Political Matters. Before then, he had represented Ekiti Central district in the 7th Nigerian Senate and had earlier contested for the governorship of Ekiti State. In this interview by SAM NWAOKO, he speaks on anniversary of June 12 1993 election and the celebration of Democracy Day; the Nigerian democratic journey, his detention by the military junta of General Sani Abacha, and why he declined the opportunity to return to the Senate for another legislative term.

Nigeria just marked the 32nd anniversary of June 12 and the 26th anniversary of May 29. Based on what you saw and experienced during the celebrations, do you think there is anything to celebrate? Or should we only be reflecting seriously on our current challenges?

Our attention ought to be squarely on the present realities confronting us. The spirit and ideals of June 12 have been deeply betrayed. What we fought for — genuine democracy, the rule of law, and the dignity of the citizen — have been traded for a system that now bears only the outer garments of civilian rule, hollowed out from within. There’s little to celebrate when the core of our democratic aspirations lies desecrated.

You were imprisoned during the fight for democracy. Did you nurse any fear then that you might not come out alive? If you are confronted with the same situation today, would you take the risks you took that time?

Of course, I had fears. I vividly recall one evening when my dinner — fried yam and akara — came wrapped in an old newspaper carrying the headline that the five registered parties had adopted the military head of state as their presidential candidate. In that moment, my appetite vanished. I felt the walls closing in, and I wondered if I’d ever walk free again.

But a month later, the tide began to turn. If I were confronted with the same situation today, I would not hesitate to take that risk again. Chief Anthony Enahoro emerged from retirement in his late seventies to fight for democracy. There is no expiry date on conviction or courage.

Some people believe that those who suffered for Nigeria’s democracy are not the ones benefiting from it today. Do you agree with them?

That’s an unvarnished truth. The people who bore the heaviest burdens of the struggle — who risked their lives, liberty, and livelihoods — have been pushed to the margins. Many now live in neglect and quiet despair. Just recently, I met a colleague — a fellow fighter — who couldn’t afford his medications for hypertension and diabetes. That encounter broke me. The system we dreamed of has abandoned too many of its heroes.

Some of your fellow fighters for democracy later became governors and senators. In your opinion, have they lived up to expectations?

Regrettably, no. A number of them became worse than the very military administrators we once opposed. Their conduct — marked by arrogance, impunity, and insatiable greed — has made mockery of the sacrifices we all made. Many have become champions of the very evils we rose against.

You served as a senator representing Ekiti Central in the 7th National Assembly. How was your experience in the Senate compared to what you expected before going there?

It was profoundly disillusioning. I found the atmosphere deeply toxic — driven by self-interest, political expediency, and an absence of national purpose. I struggled psychologically. It was simply not a space for the kind of idealism and service I believed in. That’s why I declined a second term.

The 7th Senate, which you were part of, is very different from the current National Assembly. Do you think the current senators are truly representing the people? Are you proud of the Senate under Senator Godswill Akpabio?

If I thought the 7th Senate was underwhelming, the current one under Senator Akpabio has sunk to alarming depths. It has carved out a peculiar place for itself in the hall of infamy. I hesitate to draw comparisons, but even the missteps of past Senate Presidents pale beside what we are witnessing today. This Senate seems to have surrendered its dignity and constitutional responsibility at the altar of executive appeasement.

You once ran for governor of Ekiti State but didn’t get the ticket. It was a tough moment. Do you plan to run for governor again in the future?

No. That chapter is closed. I’ve since found new meaning, joy, and fulfillment in less glamorous but more impactful work. If I ever felt compelled to take on a political mission again, it would be to help build a real political party — one rooted in values, vision, and integrity. But even that no longer holds the same appeal as what I am doing now.

If not, how do you plan to use your experience as a senator, presidential adviser, and long-time political actor? Shouldn’t you consider serving Ekiti people as governor with all that experience?

I am already serving, just not through elected office. I’m mentoring young leaders, promoting critical thinking through writing, nurturing artistic expression, encouraging sustainable agriculture, and helping communities find resilience through creativity and self-reliance. I believe service to people doesn’t always require a title.

You know President Bola Tinubu well — as a friend, a former boss, and a fellow activist. How would you describe your relationship with him?

My relationship with President Tinubu has always been rooted in truth-telling. I was never a sycophant, and I don’t intend to become one now. Even when I served closely with him as governor, I was his ally and his critic. Today, I am less close, but my critical voice remains — not out of malice but from a place of deep hope. I want him to succeed. I want him to leave behind a legacy of meaningful governance. My criticism, when it comes, is a product of affection and principled concern.

Thinking about the work you’ve done together in the past, would you say President Tinubu has met your expectations in his first two years in office?

The jury is still out. Another election is two years away, and Nigerians — not me — must render that judgment. Ultimately, leadership must answer to the people.

Some people say politicians are already focused on the 2027 elections and have forgotten their duties, especially in troubled states like Benue and Borno. In your view, what areas should President Tinubu improve on?

The distraction of 2027 is unfortunate and premature. The President should urgently refocus on core national priorities: security of life and property, rebuilding infrastructure, tackling inflation, ensuring food security, fostering national integration, and deepening federalism. Above all, our democratic institutions must be strengthened to guarantee sustainability and protect the will of the people. History does not forgive leaders who squander moments of responsibility.

READ ALSO: Mathematical Journalism: A review of Olunloyo’s ‘The Tragedy Puzzle’