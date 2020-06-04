Olumilua Was A Great Mind ―Akeredolu, Mimiko

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the death of the late governor of old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Ishola Olumilua, as depletion of the generation of politicians who believe that politics and governance are about service to the people.

Akeredolu stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) Mr Segun Ajiboye, to commiserate with the government and people of Ekiti state over the passing of the former governor.

Akeredolu who condoled with family members, friends and political associates of the politician said Olumilua left behind remarkable and indelible feats as the governor of the old Ondo state from January 1992 to November 1993.

He described Olumilua as a great mind who injected a lot of thinking into governance while conducting the affairs of the old Ondo State, from which Ekiti State was created.

ALSO READ: Senate to begin constitution review soon

Akeredolu said “the demise of the illustrious son of Ekiti at 80 amounts to further depletion of the generation of politicians who believe that politics and governance are about service to the people.

“Olumilua lived a good, worthy and exemplary life from which younger generations can learn and imbibe the attributes of discipline, strong character, forthrightness, patience and hard work.

He, however, prayed that the almighty God will grant the soul of the great politician eternal rest and comfort his family, friends and political associates.

Similarly, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko also described the late Olumilua as a true leader whose leadership roles will be sorely missed by his political beneficiaries.

Mimiko who stated that the late Olumilua will be sorely missed said “Evangelist Olumilua was to me, a true leader. Ours was a relationship that was never broken by partisanship, time and or location.

“He remained true to his leadership roles to me till the end and I valued him like a true political beneficiary.

“While time is not yet ripe to write of his indelible contribution to my political history, my family and I wish to extend our condolences to his immediate and extended family members, political and religious associates, the people and government of Ekiti State and all lovers of social democratic governance, a cause to which the late Olumilua devoted most part of his adult life.

“Evangelist Olumilua was to me, a true leader. Ours was a relationship that was never broken by partisanship, time and or location.

“He remained true to his leadership roles to me till the end and I valued him like a true political beneficiary.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Ministry Of Defence, Others Make Presentations As Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the third virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Defence, Environment, Works and Housing as well as Finance, Budget and National… Read full story

How 19-Year-Old Barakat Was Allegedly Raped, Killed In Ibadan

Dejected, weary, Barakat’s mother, Mrs Kafayat Bello, lay on the floor mourning the loss of her daughter. Mrs Bello had returned on Monday evening to see her daughter lying in the pool of her own blood at the backyard of their home. Her 19-year old daughter had said to have been allegedly raped and killed by suspected… Read full story

Rivers, Cross River, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa Get Refund Of N148bn Spent On Federal Roads, Bridges

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at a virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the refund of about N148,141,987,161.25 expended by five states to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Symbolic Pupils’ Enrollment For 2020/2021 Session

THE Lagos State government has begun symbolic enrollment of pupils into early childhood care and development class in public schools in the state. Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, performed the symbolic registration as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day… Read full story

Cleanup Starts At 57 Sites In Ogoni Land ― Minister

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, says no fewer than 57 sites at Ogoni land in Rivers are being cleaned up currently. Abubakar made the disclosure while speaking with State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that he had presented a report on the ministry’s mandate to a meeting of the… Read full story

COVID-19: NCoS Reopens Custodial Centres For Admission Of Inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) announced the reopening of Custodial Centres to admit all categories of inmates. Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed, who ordered the reopening of the Custodial Centres, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said the action became imperative to enhance access to justice and… Read full story

Community Policing Takes Off In Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) and its operations arm, State Community Policing Committee (SCPC), aimed at improving security in all communities across the state… Read full story

Auxiliary, Oyo Park Managers Sign Undertaking Against Drivers’ Harassment, Fake Ticketing

Aimed at curtailing their reported excesses, park managers in Oyo State, on Wednesday, were made to sign an undertaking binding them to adhere to stipulated rules of engagement or face disciplinary measures. As contained in the letter of undertaking, signed at the state secretariat, Ibadan, the park managers are not to engage… Read full story

Ibuprofen Tested As Coronavirus Treatment

Scientists are running a trial to see if ibuprofen can help hospital patients who are sick with coronavirus. According to a BBC report, the team from London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital and King’s College believe the drug, which is an anti-inflammatory as well as a painkiller, could treat breathing difficulties… Read full story

There Is Nothing As ‘State Of Osun’, Court Insists

Justice Mathias Agboola of the Osun State High Court on Wednesday insisted that legally and constitutionally there is nothing called “State of Osun”. He declared that under the Nigerian constitution, only Osun State exists. Delivering judgment in Osogbo in a suit filed by a human rights activist, Barrister Kanmi Ajibola against… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE