Olumide Akpata emerges NBA President with 9891 votes
Olumide Akpata, SAN, has emerged President of the Nigerian Bar Association.
Tribune Online gathered that Akpata polled 9891 votes (54.3%) out of 18, 256 total votes cast.
The other candidates- Dr Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, came second with 4,328 votes (23.8%), while Julius Oladele Adesina 3982 votes (21.9%).
It would be recalled that the election commenced at about 11 pm on July 29 and ended on July 30 at exactly 11 pm as stated by the Election Committee.
Meanwhile, John O. Aikpokpo-Martins emerged the 1st Vice-President of The Nigerian Bar Association with 6,010 votes.
While Adeyemo Kazeem Debo made the second position with 894 votes.
