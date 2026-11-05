Oluku market fire: Tinubu directs rebuilding as Edo govt gives traders relief materials

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the complete rebuilding of commercial stalls destroyed in the recent fire disaster at Oluku Market, with the Edo State Government pledging to reconstruct the trading hub to modern structural standards.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, made the disclosure yesterday while supervising the distribution of relief materials provided by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Edo State Emergency Management Agency (EDOSEMA) to affected traders.

Governor Okpebholo, who stated that he had briefed President Tinubu on the scale of destruction, assured the victims that his administration would not abandon them in their hour of distress, adding that arrangements are underway to roll out further interventions to cushion their losses.

He stated that the state government will replace the razed makeshift stalls with solid concrete edifices to bolster fire safety and avert future disasters, noting that a well-planned facility will provide durable protection for traders and their wares.

According to the governor, the planned modern reconstruction is designed to afford merchants a safer, more dignifying business environment, even as he conceded that emergency relief consignments could hardly compensate for their total losses.

Okpebholo also urged citizens across the state to sustain their support and prayers for President Tinubu, stating that major developmental initiatives and federal interventions unfolding in Edo are products of executive directives issued from the Presidency.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of EDOSEMA, Mr. Jerry Idahosa, noted that the state emergency outfit is working closely with NEMA and other institutional partners to monitor the rehabilitation and economic recovery of the affected traders.

He charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the relief items while strongly cautioning the public against scooping petroleum products from fallen or leaking fuel tankers, reiterating the catastrophic perils associated with such actions.

Several affected traders commended the state governor and the emergency management authorities for the timely intervention.

One of the victims, Mrs. Ann Ogbowman, who recounted losing all her goods to the inferno, described the relief supplies as a critical lifeline that restores hope as they rebuild their livelihoods in the wake of the disaster.